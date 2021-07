Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul is a documentary series illustrating the influence of gospel on early rock and soul music. This episode features music from Sam Cooke and The Soul Stirrers, Aretha Franklin, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Paul Simon, Ray Charles, Rance Allen, Al Green, Mahalia Jackson, The Golden Gate Quartet, The Swan Silvertones, and live performances from The Fairfeld Four, Dixie Hummingbirds, and The McCrary Sisters. Produced by WXPN and hosted by Cece Winans.