Twitter and Meta (Facebook’s parent company) are making it tougher to find posts from Russian-backed media outlets. Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok have banned two of Russia’s most popular news outlets – RT and Sputnik – across Europe. Google banned Russian state media from its news service platform. And Apple suspended sales of all of its products in Russia. How will these moves affect everyday citizens of Vladimir Putin’s country?
Apple, Facebook, Twitter restrict Russia. How could it affect regular citizens?
