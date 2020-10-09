Democrats propose a plan to remove a president from office, but they say it’s not about Trump

This morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill that would create a commission to examine the president’s mental and physical health, and explore whether or not his powers should be removed under the 25th Amendment. It wouldn’t apply to the current president.

It’s been a week since President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump has called for the arrest of his opponents and predecessor, trashed his closest allies, and insisted on holding in-person campaign rallies while blowing up next week’s virtual debate. He also torpedoed COVID-19 stimulus talks, then tried to un-torpedo them.

He sent tweets only decipherable to those fluent in Fox News. And he called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ungrateful for not thanking him after the FBI thwarted a domestic terrorist plot against her.