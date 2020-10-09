Democrats propose a plan to remove a president from office, but they say it’s not about Trump

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks next to a 25th Amendment display as she announces plans for Congress to create a "Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office Act," after U.S. President Donald Trump came down with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a Capitol Hill news conference in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Carlos Barria

This morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill that would create a commission to examine the president’s mental and physical health, and explore whether or not his powers should be removed under the 25th Amendment. It wouldn’t apply to the current president.

It’s been a week since President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Trump has called for the arrest of his opponents and predecessor, trashed his closest allies, and insisted on holding in-person campaign rallies while blowing up next week’s virtual debate. He also torpedoed COVID-19 stimulus talks, then tried to un-torpedo them.

He sent tweets only decipherable to those fluent in Fox News. And he called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ungrateful for not thanking him after the FBI thwarted a domestic terrorist plot against her.

Francesca Chambers - White House correspondent for McClatchy

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel