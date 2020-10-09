'Yellow Rose’ is a modern and authentic tale about immigration, family, and music

Eva Noblezada stars in “Yellow Rose.”

Eva Noblezada stars in “Yellow Rose.” Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures

Critics review “Yellow Rose,” a musical about a Filipina teenager whose mom gets deported from their small Texas town, and she must decide whether to go with her mother or pursue her country music career dreams; “Possessor,” a thriller about an elite assassin who takes over other people’s bodies via brain-implant tech; “The War With Grandpa,” a comedy about a grandpa and grandson who fights over a bedroom; “Charm City Kings,” about a teenager who wants to join a group of dirt bike riders in Baltimore.

Jacqueline Coley - editor for Rotten Tomatoes and co-host of the new podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” - @THATJacqueline, Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel