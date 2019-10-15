Fox News anchor Shepard Smith announced his resignation at the end of last week. He strove to be as even-handed as possible when reporting the news. He was the anchor Fox News repeatedly pointed to when critics accused them of being a full-on propaganda machine for the Trump administration. Without Smith, what is Fox News’ reputation going forward?
Shepard Smith, a rare voice for balance, leaves Fox News
