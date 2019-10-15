The responsibility of Facebook and social media in the 2020 election

Several weeks ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned his company about the risks that an Elizabeth Warren presidency would pose for their bottom line. The Democratic presidential candidate has been critical of the company’s ad policy and accused them of “taking money to promote lies.”

Now reports say Zuckerberg is dining with powerful conservatives, trying to make allies and stay out of the White House’s crosshairs. That’s after President Trump threatened to sue Facebook (and Google) in June and pressured the Justice Department to take action against perceived enemies.

What does this say about Facebook and social media’s role in politics, with a presidential election right around the bend?