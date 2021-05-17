A lot of confusion happened over the weekend after the CDC said fully vaccinated people could shed their masks in most situations, including in stores, restaurants, and hair salons. Business owners worried about how to distinguish between those who are fully inoculated and those who are not.

Today California public health officials clarified. They are keeping the current restrictions in place for another month. California won’t adopt the CDC’s new guidelines for masking until June 15, when the state fully reopens.

The state’s top public health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the delay is needed to get businesses fully prepared and to get more people vaccinated.

Still, other states are moving ahead with the CDC’s recommendation.