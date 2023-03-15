LA Metro’s trains and buses are facing a huge increase in crime. Last year, violent crimes like murder, assault, and rape jumped 24%, according to the agency. In the first few months of this year, drug overdose deaths (mainly fentanyl) soared as well. It’s not unusual in some train stations to see people shooting up or smoking drugs during rush hour. That’s one reason fewer commuters are using public transportation now.
What’s driving crime and drug problems on LA Metro?
- Rachel Uranga - LA Times reporter covering transportation and mobility