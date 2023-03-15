In Texas today, a federal judge heard a case that could undo the Food and Drug Administration’s decades-old approval of mifepristone. It’s one of the drugs used in medication abortions — the most common way to end a pregnancy these days. The approval is being challenged by anti-abortion groups, who've been accused of shopping their case around to find a judge sympathetic to their arguments.
Conservative TX judge is deciding whether to halt abortion meds in US
Credits
Guest:
- Michele Goodwin - UC Irvine law professor, author of the book “Policing the Womb: Invisible Women and the Criminalization of Motherhood”