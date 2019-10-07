Analyst: Russia's Putin benefits from chaotic US foreign policy

Hosted by
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the official unveiling ceremony for the statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the official unveiling ceremony for the statue of Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. Credit: CC BY-SA 2.0.

From a U.S. military withdrawal in Syria, to President Trump’s support for Russia rejoining NATO, to the Trump impeachment inquiry, a destabilized U.S. government and a topsy-turvy world order seem to particularly benefit one man. That’s Vladimir Putin. The idea that Putin sought a Trump presidency took center of the Mueller Probe. 

Credits

Guest:
Molly McKew - expert on information warfare - @MollyMcKew

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney, Devan Schwartz