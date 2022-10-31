The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in two big affirmative action cases this week. One case is from the University of North Carolina, where plaintiffs allege the school discriminated against Asian and white applicants by giving preference to other minority groups. The court’s 6-3 conservative supermajority could throw out decades of precedent when it comes to affirmative action and higher education. Affirmative action is barred in public universities, but it’s still used by some private colleges.