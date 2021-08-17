The last time the Taliban controlled Afghanistan, they allowed Osama Bin Laden and Al-Qaeda to live there and plan 9/11.

Terrorist groups aren’t what they used to be, says Shane Harris, Washington Post reporter covering intelligence and national security. “But … you can think of them as embers in a fire. And officials are becoming extremely worried they can be set ablaze."

Plus without U.S. troops on the ground, how will we monitor the risk of terrorism there? “It’s going to be made much, much harder. And I think the CIA and the intelligence agencies really have their work cut out for them now,” he says.