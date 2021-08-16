Did the CDC exceed its authority in mandating an eviction moratorium?

A sign in the parking lot of an apartment complex reminds renters: "Rent is due on the 1st." Photo by Shutterstock.

Earlier this month, the CDC extended its eviction moratorium until October 3. The original order and this one were both challenged in court. But on Friday, a federal judge in Washington let it stay for now, even as she expressed doubt over whether the moratorium would survive further legal challenges. 

“We’re now at the point where I think a lot of legal scholars would say we’re kind of stretching the CDC’s authority here,” says Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson.

Also the California Supreme Court let stand a previous ruling supporting Governor Gavin Newsom’s use of emergency powers during the pandemic. 

The U.S. Supreme Court also ruled against a group of Indiana University students who tried to block the school’s vaccine requirement for all students, staff, and faculty. Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned down the request without comment. 

