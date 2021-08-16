Gavin Turek and ‘Madame Gold’: How the LA funk singer tried to make a hit record during COVID

“So What” is a song on Gavin Turek’s new album “Madame Gold.” Credit: Gavin Turek/YouTube.

Typically a debut record makes a statement — it’s an artist’s entrance into their hopefully long and fruitful career. But sometimes that debut is delayed after years of grinding in the industry. That’s the story behind LA-based funk singer Gavin Turek’s debut album called “Madame Gold.” 


Six years ago, Spin Magazine called Gavin Turek a rising artist to watch. Since then, she’s toured the world with major acts like Tokimonsta and Mayer Hawthorne. She put out an EP. But despite that success, releasing a full-length album wasn’t easy.

