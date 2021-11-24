Critics review “Licorice Pizza,” about a couple navigating love in the San Fernando Valley in the early 1970s; “Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City,” the latest flick based on the Japanese video game franchise; “Encanto,” a Disney animation set in the mountains of Colombia, where a family has special powers except one member; “House Of Gucci,” about the backstabbing and murderous family behind the iconic fashion label.
‘Encanto’ is fun for whole family, with songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda as he’s in ‘Moana mode,’ says critic
