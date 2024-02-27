Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena has been around for 130 years. It opened in 1894 and has largely remained in the same family. Now the current owner, Joel Sheldon III, thinks it’s time to sell. He’s looking for a buyer who will continue Vroman’s mission to cater to the local community of readers.

Sheldon III, who’s been in charge of the bookstore for nearly five decades, tells KCRW that his family has majority-owned the business since 1916. As he nears 80, he’s ready to enjoy some time in the sunshine. Plus, he knows the store needs more from a proprietor.

“The institution, the store itself, deserves new energy, commitment, leadership into the new future. So I think it works to the advantage of the bookstore long-term that I try to find the right people to own it and carry it forward.”

So what do the right people look like? Sheldon III says a new owner must value the institution, the content of the books, and what all that means to customers in Southern California.

“They have to respect people. They have to respect our employees. They have to have integrity, honesty. You probably have to be willing to delve in and work pretty hard.”

A lot of people have expressed interest in buying the store, but the changing-hands process is in its infancy, he says.

“It's like having an open house. … You get a lot of looky-loos. I mean, they love the house, and they want to see it. But they're really not buyers, or they don't quite have enough [money], or it's not the right time or whatever.”

In addition to being a bookstore, Vroman’s is an entertainment venue and gathering space that puts on hundreds of events every year, Sheldon III points out. The venue has hosted accomplished writers such as John Muir, Joan Didion, Ray Bradbury, and former President Jimmy Carter.

The most interesting guest during his time, however, was shock jock Howard Stern. After a previous book signing of his fell through, the event was scheduled at Vroman’s. It attracted upwards of 8,000 fans and lasted eight hours.

“He never left the autographing table, except for restroom breaks, and wanted every one of his fans to get the book that they wanted. He was absolutely gracious to his fans and to our staff,” Sheldon III recalls. “The next day, we had an unnamed member of England's royal family. And to be honest with you, she was just the opposite. She treated everybody like it was the royal court.”

After surviving the Great Depression, World Wars, and the rise of Amazon, Sheldon III says the store’s challenges today remain the same: “the electronic revolution, now moving into artificial intelligence.”

Vroman’s has no intentions of closing while it searches for a new owner. In a recent statement, the business announced, “With the support of our community, we intend to be here one hundred years from now.”