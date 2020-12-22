Alex Padilla will be the first Latino US Senator from California

Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0).

Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat. He’ll be California’s first Latino U.S. Senator. He began his political career as the youngest member ever elected to the LA City Council. Padilla will give Los Angeles a voice in the Senate chamber. For decades, California’s Senate seats have been held by leaders with roots in Bay Area politics.

