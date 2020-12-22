Alex Padilla will be the first Latino US Senator from California

Gov. Gavin Newsom has named Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ Senate seat. He’ll be California’s first Latino U.S. Senator. He began his political career as the youngest member ever elected to the LA City Council. Padilla will give Los Angeles a voice in the Senate chamber. For decades, California’s Senate seats have been held by leaders with roots in Bay Area politics.
