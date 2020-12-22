President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. For Education Secretary, Biden has reportedly chosen Miguel Cardona, a former fourth grade teacher, former principal, and current commissioner of Connecticut’s public schools. The formal announcement could come later this week. Cardona joins a growing list of diverse officials seeking to join the new administration. So why Cardona, and where is the new administration on other recent cabinet picks?
Miguel Cardona, Xavier Becerra, and Joe Biden’s other cabinet picks so far
Credits
Guest:
Marc Fisher - senior editor for the Washington Post - @marcfisher
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser