Miguel Cardona, Xavier Becerra, and Joe Biden’s other cabinet picks so far

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of his administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be Secretary of Health and Human Services. For Education Secretary, Biden has reportedly chosen Miguel Cardona, a former fourth grade teacher, former principal, and current commissioner of Connecticut’s public schools. The formal announcement could come later this week. Cardona joins a growing list of diverse officials seeking to join the new administration. So why Cardona, and where is the new administration on other recent cabinet picks?

Credits

Guest:
Marc Fisher - senior editor for the Washington Post - @marcfisher

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser