Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony: Everyone was 'in the loop'

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, gave a bombshell testimony this morning. He said there was a quid pro quo in dealings with Ukraine. He said he assumed military aid for Ukraine had strings attached, that it was contingent upon Ukraine investigating debunked conspiracies peddled by President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Sondland also implicated senior administration officials like Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying they were all “in the loop,” and that it was much more than rogue, shadow foreign policy.