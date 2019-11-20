Ambassador Gordon Sondland's testimony: Everyone was 'in the loop'

Hosted by
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland attends a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019.

U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland attends a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 20, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott.

Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, gave a bombshell testimony this morning. He said there was a quid pro quo in dealings with Ukraine. He said he assumed military aid for Ukraine had strings attached, that it was contingent upon Ukraine investigating debunked conspiracies peddled by President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Sondland also implicated senior administration officials like Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, saying they were all “in the loop,” and that it was much more than rogue, shadow foreign policy.

Credits

Guests:
Nahal Toosi - Politico - @nahaltoosi, Mark Simakovsky - Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells