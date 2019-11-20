Gov. Newsom blocks new fracking, pending scientific review

Governor Gavin Newsom announced another investigation this week that could set back the oil industry. He said he won’t approve any new hydraulic fracturing permits, or fracking, until scientists can review the projects.

This comes after Newsom changed the name of the Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources. It’s now the Geologic Energy Management Division. He also changed the agency’s mission, all to prioritize public safety and environmental quality.

Earlier this week, Newsom also called for expediting the closure of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.