Impeachment goes public, but the US House is divided

This morning, a bitterly divided U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution guiding the rules of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

“I don’t know why the Republicans are afraid of the truth. Every member should support allowing the American people to hear the facts for themselves. That is really what this vote is about,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the vote.

It is the latest step in moving the investigation out of a secure chamber in the Capitol’s basement -- and into the public eye.