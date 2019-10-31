The Santa Ana winds are dying down, but fires throughout the state continue to rage. Many Californians are still without electricity as utilities preemptively shut off power. All of this raises important questions about the future of the Golden State, which faces an increasingly hot climate and an increasingly out-of-reach housing market. To meet housing needs, homes have been built in fire-prone areas that border natural spaces. That means they are more vulnerable to being burned down.
The link between California’s housing crisis and catastrophic wildfires
