The link between California’s housing crisis and catastrophic wildfires

Hosted by
A group of firefighters look on as a house burns during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S. October 27, 2019.

A group of firefighters look on as a house burns during the wind-driven Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California, U.S. October 27, 2019. Photo credit: Stephen Lam/Reuters

The Santa Ana winds are dying down, but fires throughout the state continue to rage. Many Californians are still without electricity as utilities preemptively shut off power. All of this raises important questions about the future of the Golden State, which faces an increasingly hot climate and an increasingly out-of-reach housing market. To meet housing needs, homes have been built in fire-prone areas that border natural spaces. That means they are more vulnerable to being burned down.

Credits

Guest:
Liam Dillon - covers California state politics and policy for the Los Angeles Times - @dillonliam

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski