French filmmaker Agnes Varda refused to sell out during her long life

Filmmaker Agnes Varda died earlier this year at the age of 90. She left behind a rich legacy as one of the French New Wave’s most radical spirits and its only female filmmaker.

Varda made her first film in 1954. She loved to film real people, as she called them, and put them in her features. She also made documentaries -- several in California -- about the Black Panthers and LA muralists. She said nothing is trite if you film people with empathy and love.

Just six weeks before her death, she finished her last film called “Varda By Agnes.” It’s a master class on her career. It’s opening at the Aero Theater in LA on December 5.

We speak with Agnes Varda’s daughter Rosalie Varda.