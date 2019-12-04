Prince Andrew accused of being part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring

Virginia Roberts Giuffre recently told the BBC that in 2001 when she was 17 years old, Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew of England on three separate occasions in three separate places.

In another BBC interview two weeks ago, Prince Andrew denied the encounters, said he’d never met her, and disputed Guiffre’s description of him being sweaty. He also said he stayed at Jeffrey Epstein’s apartment when he was in New York because it was “convenient.” and he didn’t show much sympathy for Epstein’s under-age victims.

After the prince’s interview, the queen stripped her son of his royal duties.