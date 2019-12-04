House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler opened the next phase of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump today. Nadler’s committee heard from four legal experts on what constitutes an impeachable offense, and whether Trump’s actions related to Ukraine fit the mold. Republicans used their time to argue that the inquiry is motivated by Democrats’ hate for Trump.
Three legal experts testify that Trump committed impeachable offenses, and a fourth says no
