Environmental experts, global leaders, and activists from all over the world are gathering in Madrid for the U.N. Climate Change Conference. That includes Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg, who just docked after a three-week boat trip across the Atlantic in her carbon-neutral sailboat. The mood is heavy after a U.N. report last week said emissions are increasing, and we’re not moving fast enough to curb that.
Will world leaders accomplish anything meaningful during climate change talks in Madrid?
