Climate change threatens Marshall Islands, where the U.S. has dumped a lot of nuclear waste

Hosted by
Marshall Islands flag.

Marshall Islands flag. Credit: Pixbay.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the U.S. conducted dozens of nuclear tests on the Marshall Islands. The tests forced people from their homes. When they returned to the islands years later, they were exposed to radioactive material.

Even after the U.S. stopped testing nukes there, it still shipped radioactive waste from nuclear tests in Nevada, and dumped more than 100 tons of it into a concrete dome on one of the Islands. Now that dome is at risk of collapsing because of climate change and rising sea levels.

Credits

Guest:
Susanne Rust - Investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues, Los Angeles Times - @susrust

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney