Tainted drugs may be the cause of some USC student deaths

Hosted by
USC Tutor Center.

USC Tutor Center. Credit: afrikantraveler (CC BY 2.0).

Nine USC students have died since school started in late August. While campus officials haven’t disclosed the causes behind all of deaths, three have been attributed to suicide. Today, USC President Carol Folt confirmed that LAPD is looking into drug overdose as a potential cause for some of the other deaths.

Credits

Guest:
Colleen Shalby - LA Times

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells, Rebecca Mooney