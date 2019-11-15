‘Ford v Ferrari’ feels like you’re in the driver’s seat

Our critics review “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon as a British race car driver and Christian Bale as his car designer, and together they build a historic vehicle for Ford Motor Co. that competes against Enzo Ferrari’s cars in the 24-hour Le Mans race in 1966 France; “Waves,” about a suburban African American family going through a tragic loss in Florida; “I Lost My Body,” an animated French thriller about a severed hand that tries finding its body again; and “Charlie’s Angels,” starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, who protect civilians against a dangerous technology.