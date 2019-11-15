Impeachment round-up and analysis: Marie Yovanovich testifies

A powerful moment during this morning’s impeachment hearing: House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff informed Marie Yovanovich, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, that President Trump attacked her on Twitter as she was testifying.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President’s absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

Republicans, meanwhile, went down rabbit hole after rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, again bringing up “cults” in the Capitol basement, nude pictures of President Trump, and mysterious “black ledgers” filled with secret payments.

We get a recap of what happened during the hearing.