Impeachment round-up and analysis: Marie Yovanovich testifies

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019.

A powerful moment during this morning’s impeachment hearing: House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff informed Marie Yovanovich, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, that President Trump attacked her on Twitter as she was testifying.

Republicans, meanwhile, went down rabbit hole after rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, again bringing up “cults” in the Capitol basement, nude pictures of President Trump, and mysterious “black ledgers” filled with secret payments.

We get a recap of what happened during the hearing.

Nahal Toosi - Politico - @nahaltoosi

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells