Today’s impeachment hearing and the saga with Ukraine dominated the airwaves. Meanwhile, in a DC courtroom just blocks away, a federal jury found former Trump aide Roger Stone guilty of all seven felony charges brought against him. Those charges include witness tampering and obstructing the Congressional investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016. Stone now faces up to up to 50 years in prison.
Roger Stone could spend the rest of his life in prison
Credits
Guest:
Byron Tau - Reporter for WSJ - @ByronTau
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells