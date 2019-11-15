Roger Stone could spend the rest of his life in prison

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives with his wife Nydia for the continuation of his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2019.

Today’s impeachment hearing and the saga with Ukraine dominated the airwaves. Meanwhile, in a DC courtroom just blocks away, a federal jury found former Trump aide Roger Stone guilty of all seven felony charges brought against him. Those charges include witness tampering and obstructing the Congressional investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016. Stone now faces up to up to 50 years in prison. 

Byron Tau - Reporter for WSJ - @ByronTau

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Caleigh Wells