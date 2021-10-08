Critics review “No Time to Die,” the latest James Bond flick starring Daniel Craig; “Mass,” about how a mass school shooting affects two pairs of parents; “South of Heaven,” about a man who gets released from prison and aims to help his wife, who has lung cancer, the best final year possible; “Justin Bieber: Our World,” a documentary that follows the singer as he puts together a New Year’s Eve concert in 2020.
‘No Time to Die’: Some standout moments, but not all that exciting at the end of the day, says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold
- Rosa Parra - film critic and co-host of “Latinx Lens” podcast