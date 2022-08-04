At conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ trial on Wednesday, a lawyer representing parents of the Sandy Hook shooting victims confronted Jones with copies of the entire contents of his phone. Texts indicated he withheld evidence during the trial, where he was found liable for defaming the victims’ families in November 2021. The phone data, which Jones’ own attorney accidentally sent to the victims’ lawyer, also deals with Jones’ involvement in the January 6 insurrection.
Alex Jones is confronted with lies in court. He’s also linked to insurrection
Credits
Guest:
- Adam Klasfeld - managing editor of Law & Crime, a legal news organization based in New York