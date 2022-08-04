Mark Finchem, a member ​​of the Arizona House of Representatives, won the Republican primary nomination for secretary of state. The legislator is a member of the far-right Oath Keepers and was at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He is also a full-throated 2020 election denier, and if he wins, he will be in charge of overseeing the state’s presidential election in 2024. Ballots in Arizona are still being counted, but it appears the Republican ticket will go full MAGA, with a slate of other election deniers filling out the ballot.