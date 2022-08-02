Afghanistan is struggling under its new government nearly a year after the U.S. withdrew from the middle eastern country. According to the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, an estimated 19 million Afghans face life-threatening hunger, women’s rights have deteriorated, and women who leave home uncovered might face jail time. USAID says the U.S. and global community have pledged more than $1 billion to help the region, but getting the money and resources to those who need it has been difficult, especially as leaders try to negotiate with Afghanistan’s new government.
Hunger crisis, no jobs: Afghanistan in year since US withdrawal
Credits
Guest:
- Madiha Afzal - fellow in the foreign policy program at Brookings Institution