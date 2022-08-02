Afghanistan is struggling under its new government nearly a year after the U.S. withdrew from the middle eastern country. According to the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, an estimated 19 million Afghans face life-threatening hunger, women’s rights have deteriorated, and women who leave home uncovered might face jail time. USAID says the U.S. and global community have pledged more than $1 billion to help the region, but getting the money and resources to those who need it has been difficult, especially as leaders try to negotiate with Afghanistan’s new government.