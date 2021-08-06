Breaking down the 2020 Olympics, Dodgers and Lakers welcome new players

Hosted by
Carli Lloyd of the United States Women’s National Team celebrates scoring their fourth goal in their Bronze medal match against Australia.

Carli Lloyd of the United States Women’s National Team celebrates scoring their fourth goal in their Bronze medal match against Australia. Photo by REUTERS/Edgar Su

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics end this weekend, and for Team USA, there have been plenty of triumphs and a few stumbles coming out of the blocks. That includes a third-place finish for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Plus, the Lakers and Dodgers acquired big name players — some of whom are in the autumn of their careers.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Marisa Lagos

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser