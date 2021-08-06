The 2020 Tokyo Olympics end this weekend, and for Team USA, there have been plenty of triumphs and a few stumbles coming out of the blocks. That includes a third-place finish for the U.S. Women’s National Team. Plus, the Lakers and Dodgers acquired big name players — some of whom are in the autumn of their careers.
Breaking down the 2020 Olympics, Dodgers and Lakers welcome new players
- Randy Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers
- Jason Sklar - host of “View from the Cheap Seats” podcast - @SklarBrothers