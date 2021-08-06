Critics review “The Green Knight,” starring Dev Patel as King Arthur’s stubborn nephew; “Annette,” which features Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard; “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up to the 2016 “Suicide Squad” film; “Vivo,” an animated children’s movie that follows a musically-included kinkajou voiced by Lin Manuel Miranda.
‘The Suicide Squad’ is fun, wild and violent, says critic
- Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold
- Carlos Aguilar - film reviewer for the LA Times and AV Club