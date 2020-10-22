Coffin Cakes and Ghost Cookies: Buy Halloween treats in LA and make your own at home

Hosted by
Chocolate Coffin Cakes are on sale from Little Flower Candy Company in Pasadena.

Chocolate Coffin Cakes are on sale from Little Flower Candy Company in Pasadena. Courtesy of Little Flower Candy Company

Halloween is next week, and trick-or-treating won’t be happening the same way as before the pandemic, but it’s still a good time to enjoy something spooky and sweet. KCRW’s Evan Kleiman shares some ideas for Halloween treats. 

Ready-made treats for purchase: 

For the sophisticate:

Valerie Confections - Echo Park, Historic Filipinotown
Pumpkin Petit Fours
Black Cat Box of Truffles
Black Sesame Toffee
Bat Bar of chocolate with black lava salt

For the family:

Little Flower Candy Company - Pasadena 
Chocolate Coffin Cakes
Clementine - West LA
Spooky Cupcakes and platters of decorated cookies


Clementine offers an assortment of Halloween-decorated cupcakes. Photo courtesy of Clementine

La Brea Bakery
Pumpkin and Ghost Cookies

Events for kids and parents: 

Gourmandise Cooking School - Santa Monica 
-A daytime baking class on Oct 31 lets families make their own Devil’s Food Dirt Cupcakes and Homemade Pumpkin Spice Oreos.

Alta Baja Market at the 4th Street Market in Santa Ana
-Honor those who have passed with a Day of the Dead Workshop on Oct 31 at 4 p.m. Participants can decorate a sugar skull and sugar cookie.

Make your own treats at home — try this seasonal take on a Whoopie Pie

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies




Credits

Guest:
Evan Kleiman - host 'Good Food' - @evankleiman

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Kathryn Barnes