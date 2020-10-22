Coffin Cakes and Ghost Cookies: Buy Halloween treats in LA and make your own at home

Halloween is next week, and trick-or-treating won’t be happening the same way as before the pandemic, but it’s still a good time to enjoy something spooky and sweet. KCRW’s Evan Kleiman shares some ideas for Halloween treats.

Ready-made treats for purchase:

For the sophisticate:



Valerie Confections - Echo Park, Historic Filipinotown

Pumpkin Petit Fours

Black Cat Box of Truffles

Black Sesame Toffee

Bat Bar of chocolate with black lava salt

For the family:

Little Flower Candy Company - Pasadena

Chocolate Coffin Cakes

Clementine - West LA

Spooky Cupcakes and platters of decorated cookies



Clementine offers an assortment of Halloween-decorated cupcakes. Photo courtesy of Clementine

La Brea Bakery

Pumpkin and Ghost Cookies

Events for kids and parents:

Gourmandise Cooking School - Santa Monica

-A daytime baking class on Oct 31 lets families make their own Devil’s Food Dirt Cupcakes and Homemade Pumpkin Spice Oreos.



Alta Baja Market at the 4th Street Market in Santa Ana

-Honor those who have passed with a Day of the Dead Workshop on Oct 31 at 4 p.m. Participants can decorate a sugar skull and sugar cookie.

Make your own treats at home — try this seasonal take on a Whoopie Pie

Recipe: Pumpkin Whoopie Pies







