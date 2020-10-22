‘Time’ documentary: How one woman spent 20 years trying to free her husband from prison

Fox and Rob Rich fell in love in high school, got married, started a family and had big dreams of running a hip-hop clothing business in Shreveport, Louisiana. But their story took a dark turn.

Desperate to succeed, one day in 1997, Fox Rich dropped off her husband and his nephew at a local credit union for them to rob it. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. She took a plea deal and served three and half years.

When she was released, she was left without a husband and partner to raise their six sons.

The Sundance documentary “Time” follows their story of love and hope.

Old home videos show their sons growing from babies to young men. Audiences watch Fox Rich rebuild her life, atone for her mistakes, and try to hold her family together.

The documentary chronicles her 20-year fight with the court system to free her husband Rob, who finally walked out of prison two years ago.