A new USC study says hundreds of thousands of Angelenos could have been infected with coronavirus. That’s far higher than the number of cases the county has reported so far. USC came up with the results by testing hundreds of random LA residents for COVID-19 antibodies. But a study out of Stanford with similar results is getting a lot of pushback. We hear from a USC professor who worked on both studies.
