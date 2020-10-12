It’s an exciting time to be an LA sports fan. The Lakers won their first NBA championship in a decade. LeBron James took home his fourth Finals MVP award. Last night’s title caps a tumultuous season that took place inside the confines of the so-called “bubble” at Walt Disney World – and included somber tributes to Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who died earlier this year.

LA’s baseball and football franchises are also doing well —the Dodgers are still best in the National League West. And then the Rams are second in the NFC West.