Is Biden trying to draw more women to work at semiconductor plants?

New federal subsidies are available to semiconductor chip manufacturers — if they meet certain requirements from the Biden administration.

Today the Biden administration is dangling a big carrot above manufacturers to boost production of semiconductor chips used for cars, medical devices, smartphones, and military weapons. If they want to take advantage of tens of billions of dollars in new federal subsidies, they’ll have to ensure affordable child care for their employees, limit stock buybacks, and share some of their profits with the U.S. government.

Credits

Guest:

  • Ana Swanson - New York Times reporter covering trade and international economics

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins