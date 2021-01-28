Federal government warns of continued threat from domestic violent extremists

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Wednesday: The violence we saw after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol could persist for weeks or months. “Fueled by false narratives,” domestic extremists “could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.” Those were the exact words from the DHS bulletin.

A handful of Californians have been charged with “violent entry” into the Capitol and other federal crimes. A man from Napa County was arrested two weeks ago and charged with possessing five homemade pipe bombs. He also had dozens of firearms and thousands of rounds of ammo.

Text messages indicate he may have been targeting social media companies in the Bay Area, Governor Gavin Newsom, and other Democratic lawmakers. That’s all in a desperate attempt to keep President Trump in office.