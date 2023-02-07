President Joe Biden is addressing the nation in the State of the Union address tonight. He’s expected to defend his record on infrastructure and manufacturing, plus reassure Americans that the economy isn’t as precarious as it may feel. But inflation and the prices of gas and a carton of eggs are at an all-time high. The president’s approval rating also remains underwater.

Tonight marks Biden’s last State of the Union before the 2024 presidential contest really gets underway, so it could serve as a soft launch of his anticipated reelection bid. It’s also his first State of the Union with a divided Congress. KCRW looks ahead to the speech.