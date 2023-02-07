State of the Union: Biden to address accomplishments, goals. Will they resonate?

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with the media upon his return to the White House from Camp David in Washington, D.C., February 6 2023. The president will deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on February 7.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with the media upon his return to the White House from Camp David in Washington, D.C., February 6 2023. The president will deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on February 7. Credit: Sipa USA via Reuters Connect.

President Joe Biden is addressing the nation in the State of the Union address tonight. He’s expected to defend his record on infrastructure and manufacturing, plus reassure Americans that the economy isn’t as precarious as it may feel. But inflation and the prices of gas and a carton of eggs are at an all-time high. The president’s approval rating also remains underwater.

Tonight marks Biden’s last State of the Union before the 2024 presidential contest really gets underway, so it could serve as a soft launch of his anticipated reelection bid. It’s also his first State of the Union with a divided Congress. KCRW looks ahead to the speech.

Michell Eloy

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Amy Ta, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser, Marcelle Hutchins, Andrea Bautista, Robin Estrin