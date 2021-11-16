Whether more EVs will be on the road thanks to infrastructure bill, why some ‘Full Self-Driving’ Teslas failed

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package President Biden signed on Monday allocates more than $7 billion to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country. What might that look like, and could it incentivize more people to buy electric cars?

Meanwhile, Tesla recently had problems with its “Full Self-Driving” (FSD) beta software — a $10,000 add-on that owners can install if they are approved. It allows the car to automatically steer, change lanes, and park. But it’s not technically considered autonomous driving because it still requires a human to pay attention. Last month, a software glitch caused certain Tesla models to suddenly stop, or veer into oncoming traffic, or turn when there wasn’t a turning lane.