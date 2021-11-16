Foreign TV shows to watch after ‘Squid Game’ include ‘Cowboy Bebop’ with John Cho, ‘Narcos: Mexico’

The COVID lockdowns had people binge-watching old classic TV shows, and whet appetites for foreign shows from Europe, Asia, and Canada. Thanks to streaming services and add-on services like AMC Plus, Americans have been soaking up international shows, including the Korean survival series “Squid Game” and the dating reality show “Indian Matchmaking.”

KCRW gets recommendations on what to watch now: “Narcos: Mexico,” “Line of Duty” season six, “North Water,” a live-action version of “Cowboy Bebop,” and “Ragdoll.”