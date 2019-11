Today while questioning Alexander Vindman on Hunter Biden’s alleged dealings in Ukraine, Congressman Devin Nunes said, “Did you know that financial records show a Ukranian natural gas company, Burisma, routed more than $3 million to the American accounts tied to Hunter Biden?” Vindman said this wasn’t something he was aware of.

Other ideas Nunes and the White House are pushing: Ukraine was involved in hacking the 2016 election, and The Hill journalist John Solomon knew about it the whole time.