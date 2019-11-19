‘Unusual’ and ‘improper’: How two witnesses describe the Trump-Zelensky phone call

We analyze today’s public hearings of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The House Intelligence Committee is hearing from:

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council who listened to the July 25 phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide who listened in on the July 25 call.

Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, who was part of the "three amigos" tasked by Trump to handle Ukraine policy.