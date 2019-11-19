‘Unusual’ and ‘improper’: How two witnesses describe the Trump-Zelensky phone call

Impeachment march.

Impeachment march. Photo credit: Master Steve Rapport/CC 2.0, via Flickr

We analyze today’s public hearings of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The House Intelligence Committee is hearing from:

  • Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine specialist on the National Security Council who listened to the July 25 phone call between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide who listened in on the July 25 call.

  • Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, who was part of the "three amigos" tasked by Trump to handle Ukraine policy.

  • Tim Morrison, former National Security Council aide who heard the July 25 call.

