A group called MSCHF recently bought an original Andy Warhol drawing, called “Fairies,” for $20,000. Then they digitally recreated it, making 999 copies and aged them to look exactly like the original. Now they’re selling all 1,000 — the original included — for $250 each.

This video shows the steps MSCHF took to make copies of Andy Warhol’s drawing “Fairies.” Credit: YouTube.