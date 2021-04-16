Critics review “Monday,” about two Americans who meet in Athens, Greece and enjoy a passionate vacation romance; “Gunda,” a black-and-white film about a pig who recently gave birth to piglets on a farm just outside Oslo, Norway; “Honeydew,” a horror about a young couple camping in a remote area and must ask locals for help; “Jakob’s Wife,” a vampire thriller that follows the spouse of a small town minister with a taste for blood.
‘Gunda’ is enthralling with just farm animals and no narration or music, says critic
Credits
Guests:
Christy Lemire - writer for RogerEbert.com and co-host of the podcast Breakfast All Day - @christylemire, Witney Seibold - contributor to IGN and co-host of the podcast Critically Acclaimed - @witneyseibold
Host:
Michell Eloy
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser